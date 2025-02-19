Drunk driver told police she drank several beers, a shot of fireball on her lunch break

Photo: Castanet File Photo

A drunk driver admitted to drinking several beers and a shot of fireball on her lunch break before getting in her car and heading back to work, police say.

On Jan. 28 at about 7 p.m., Salmon Arm Mounties on patrol on Salmon River Road saw a grey Dodge Caliber having difficulty staying in its own lane and speeding over the legal limit.

RCMP clocked the vehicle travelling at 108 kilometres per hour in a 80 kilometre per hour zone.

“A traffic stop was conducted where the 56-year-old female driver stated she was on her way to work,” said Const. Andrew Hodges of the Salmon Arm RCMP.

“The officer could smell alcohol and observed an open beer can that was half full in the centre console.”

Police requested a breath demand which resulted in two fail readings from the driver.

“The woman later admitted to consuming several beers, and a shot of fireball on her lunch break before heading back to work,” Hodges said.

The Dodge Caliber was impounded for 30 days and the woman was issued a 90-day driving prohibition.