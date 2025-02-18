T-bone crash on Trans-Canada kills 19-year-old, sends three 18-year-olds to hospital

Photo: Castanet File Photo

Alcohol and speed were both ruled out as factors in a major T-bone collision near Sicamous over the long weekend that killed a Salmon Arm-area 19-year-old and sent three additional young people to hospital.

Emergency crews were called on Saturday at about 4:30 p.m. to a two-vehicle collision on the Trans-Canada Highway near Craigellachie.

A semi truck and a pickup were involved in the crash, according to a statement from Sicamous RCMP.

“The pick up truck was described as being crushed with multiple occupants trapped inside,” RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil said in the statement.

There were four occupants in the pickup at the time of the incident.

A 19-year-old passenger was declared dead at the scene, the 18-year-old driver was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and two additional 18-year-old passengers were taken to hospital and remain in intensive care.

“This is a tragic event which involved four young adults who all resided in the greater Salmon Arm area,” said Sgt. Murray McNeil.

“The death of one young adult and the serious injuries to the other occupants will have a profound impact on their families and the greater community.”

Road conditions at the time of the incident were bare pavement during daylight with good visibility, according to the police investigation.

“The investigation determined the driver of the pickup truck attempted to turn left in front of the oncoming eastbound semi truck which was hauling a load of cattle,” McNeil said.

“The eastbound semi truck impacted the turning truck in the eastbound lane.”

A veterinarian was forced to euthanize several cattle that were injured when the semi truck jack knifed and the trailer turned over onto its side.

The collision closed the Trans-Canada Highway in both directions between Sicamous and Revelstoke for approximately six hours while an RCMP collision analyst investigated the scene and rescue workers freed those trapped in the pickup truck.