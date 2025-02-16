Highway 1 East of Sicamous reopens after multi-vehicle crash

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE 8:33 a.m.

Highway 1 has now fully reopened between Avoca Rd W and Bowolin Rd after a multi-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.

?CLEAR #BCHwy1 - The highway has fully reopened in both directions east of #Craigellachie after an earlier vehicle incident. #Sicamous #Malakwa — DriveBC (@DriveBC) February 16, 2025

UPDATE: 8:58 p.m.

Highway 1 remains closed in both directions, between Avoca Rd W and Bowolin Rd, approximately 26 to 25 kilometers east of Sicamous.

The closure is due to a multi-vehicle accident.

No detour is available at this time.

ORIGINAL: 5:15 p.m.

A multi-vehicle incident has closed a section of Highway 1 (TransCanada Highway) in both directions, between Avoca Rd W and Bowolin Rd, approximately 26 to 25 kilometers east of Sicamous.

Emergency vehicles are currently on the scene, and the road is closed to all traffic except for emergency vehicles. No detour is available at this time.

The next update is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.