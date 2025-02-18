Man caught drunk driving walks home after car impounded, Salmon Arm police say

Photo: Glacier Media

A 26-year-old man ended up walking home after Salmon Arm Mounties caught him driving drunk and impounded his vehicle.

At about midnight on Jan. 22, police said, Salmon Arm RCMP saw a blue Mazda MPV driving in the wrong lane on Lakeshore Drive NE.

“The vehicle was stopped and the 26-year-old male driver denied consuming any alcohol that night,” RCMP Const. Andrew Hodges said in a news release.

“Police conducted a mandatory approved screening device demand and the man blew one fail reading, and declined his right to a second test. The man was able to walk himself home."

The Mazda was impounded for 30 days and the driver was issued a 90-day driving prohibition.

Police said the driver could face further discipline from B.C.'s superintendent of motor vehicles.