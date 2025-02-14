Shuswap Community Response Network hosting Frosty's Free Fun Day in Sorrento

Photo: Sorrento Retreat and Conference Centre

The Shuswap Community Response Network is calling for families to register for a free winter event in Sorrento on Saturday.

Families are invited to attend Frosty’s Free Fun Day at the Sorrento Retreat and Conference Centre. The event will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Attendees can join in the scavenger hunt to win a prize, or build a snow friend for Frosty. There will be a free light lunch at noon, and a day-long bonfire, hot chocolate and cookies.

The Shuswap Community Response Network asks anyone interested in participating to please register ahead of time to ensure there are enough food and prizes for everyone.

Register online on the Sorrento Centre website, or by calling the Sorrento Centre office at 250-675-2421.