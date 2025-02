Photo: DriveBC

Vehicle recovery work on the Trans-Canada Highway west of Salmon Arm could cause delays for westbound motorists, warns DriveBC.

Crews will be working on removing a flipped vehicle from the ditch between Second Nations Road and Sandy Point Road on Friday until about 2 p.m.

Westbound vehicles are being warned to watch for traffic control as the right lane will be blocked for approximately three kilometres as the work takes place.