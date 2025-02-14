Salmon Arm police seeking public's help to locate stolen Ford F-250

Photo: Salmon Arm RCMP

Salmon Arm police are asking the public for help to track down a stolen Ford F-250 pickup truck.

In a statement released Friday morning, RCMP said the truck was stolen Thursday night at 8:24 p.m. from a parking spot near the Mall at Piccadilly.

The truck is described as a dark green 1999 Ford F-250 with a visor over the windshield, a 4x4 decal on the rear panel and no front license plate.

The rear B.C. plate reads 4167HR, but police noted this plate could have been replaced or removed since the vehicle was stolen.

“Stolen vehicles are often used to commit other property related offences over a period of several days and sometimes weeks before they are dumped and another vehicle is stolen,” said Const. Andrew Hodges of the Salmon Arm RCMP.

“This particular truck is somewhat unique due to its age, diesel fuel type, and front visor.”

He said Mounties believe the public can help them find it quickly, increasing the likelihood of apprehending someone and preventing further crimes.

Police are asking anyone who believes they may have information about the incident or have seen the stolen truck to contact Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044 and reference RCMP file 2025-725.