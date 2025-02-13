Sicamous Fire Rescue puts out list of ice safety tips following tragic death on Shuswap Lake

Photo: Sicamous Fire Rescue Sicamous firefighters participating in an ice rescue course in 2024

Sicamous Fire Rescue has put out a list of winter ice safety tips following the tragic death of an 18-year-old who fell through the ice on Shuswap Lake near Salmon Arm on Saturday.

In a social media post, the fire department warned residents about the dangers of icy lakes and rivers.

“Ice conditions change constantly, making frozen lakes and rivers unpredictable even when they appear solid,” the post said. “Every year, one in 12 drowning victims in Canada falls through ice.”

Shuswap Fire Rescue also offered ice safety tips from the Lifesaving Society of BC should residents choose to go near or on the ice.

People are advised to carefully check weather and ice conditions before heading out, and to never go on the ice alone.

Driving on ice should be avoided but if someone chooses to do so, they should roll down vehicle windows and remove seat belts, and consider wearing a lifejacket.

People should supervise children closely when near or on ice.

To learn more about ice safety and a full list of safety tips, visit the ice safety page on the District of Sicamous website.