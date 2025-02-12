City of Salmon Arm announces creation of new tourism marketing organization

Photo: Luc Rempel

The City of Salmon Arm announced it will be launching a new tourism marketing organization in partnership with the Salmon Arm Economic Development Society.

The destination marketing organization will be a new, two-year pilot program designed to bring visitors to the city. It will be funded through the Municipal and Regional District Tax Program, previously known as the gas tax.

“The DMO’s mission is to position Salmon Arm as a premier, year-round travel destination by developing and implementing targeted strategies to promote our city to domestic and international visitors,” reads the city’s press release about the new program.

Last year, the city announced it would be withdrawing from Shuswap Tourism following a 20 per cent annual budget increase.

Then, at the end of January, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District announced all funding partners had agreed to an immediate pause in services for Shuswap Tourism in order to re-evaluate the service.

"This local DMO model allows us to showcase the best of our city — from breathtaking natural beauty to rich cultural experiences,” said Mayor Alan Harrison. “It’s an exciting opportunity to shine a light on Salmon Arm and ensure our guests enjoy a remarkable experience."

Bill Laird, chairperson of the Salmon Arm Economic Development Society, said the new program will support the city’s visitor economy.

"Tourism is a priority sector within Salmon Arm’s economy,” Laird said. “SAEDS is pleased to collaborate on this new chapter focused on advancing Salmon Arm’s visitor economy.

“We’re confident this project will elevate the city’s profile, create new opportunities for businesses, and grow our tourism economy."

The press release said DMO is planning to host a public launch event in the early summer of this year.