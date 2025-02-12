Salmon Arm's 29th annual Heritage Week Celebration kicks off next week

Photo: R.J. Haney Heritage Village Entries in previous years Heritage Week pie contest

It's time for Salmon Arm residents and local bakers to get excited about history with the 29th Annual Heritage Week Celebration.

The event is hosted by R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum, and will run from Feb. 17 to 22. This year's theme is pastimes in past times, and will feature historical displays and exhibits celebrating the many ways people have spent their leisure time throughout history.

The week's activities will kick off with an online auction, opening on Monday, Feb. 17, at 9 a.m.

People can bid on experiences, services and handmade goods with proceeds supporting R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum programs throughout the year.

There will also be a range of online contests and adventures for residents to take part in for the chance to win prizes.

Visit the R.J. Haney website to download the downtown scavenger hunt map to solve challenges and submit answers to [email protected] for a chance to win via random draw.

The Mall at Piccadilly will also host heritage displays from Feb. 19 to 22, featuring historical artifacts and photos.

Saturday, Feb. 22, will be the heritage week finale with a day of live activities at the Mall at Piccadilly — including the 29th annual Shuswap Pie Baking Contest. A pie auction starts at noon, where attendees can bid on locally-baked pies.

Last year’s record-breaking pie sold for $5,000, with proceeds supporting the preservation of local heritage.

“Bring the whole family and dive into a fun-filled day!,” reads the Heritage Week press release. “Get creative with crafts, brighten your day at the colouring stations, and enjoy hands-on activities that will put a smile on everyone’s face.”

For more information about Heritage Week, call R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum at 250-832-5243 or visit their website.