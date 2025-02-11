CSRD announces no-fees for tandem-axle loads of yard and garden waste at landfills to support FireSmart efforts

Photo: Columbia Shuswap Regional District

Shuswap landfills will now accept large loads of yard and garden waste free of charge as part of a commitment by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District to support the FireSmart program.

FireSmart encourages homeowners to reduce wildfire risk by pruning trees, remove flammable vegetation near structures and keeping yards clear of dry vegetative debris.

The CSRD has announced tandem-axle vehicles and trailer loads of yard and garden waste will be accepted at the four CSRD landfills free of charge.

“A key component of the CSRD’s FireSmart programs is for residents to reduce their wildfire risk by pruning branches, removing highly flammable vegetation from near their homes and keeping their yard free from accumulated debris like leaves, twigs and dried-out pine needles,” reads a statement from the CSRD.

“Residents disposing of large loads of FireSmart waste are required to fill out a FireSmart declaration form before tipping fees will be waived.”

The FireSmart declaration forms will allow officials to track usage of the new program.

The policy is only in place at the four landfills of the CSRD located in Sicamous, Salmon Arm, Revelstoke and Golden.

CSRD-operated transfer stations are still unable to accept loads larger than 1,000 kilograms in weight or two cubic metres in size.

Certain items like tree stumps, felled trees, demolition or painted wood waste, soil, rock or other large debris are not accepted as part of the free yard and garden waste program.

Commercial loads of land clearing debris are also still subject to tipping fees.

You can visit the CSRD’s website to learn more about the FireSmart program or landfill tipping fees