The body of the 18-year-old that fell through the ice on Shuswap Lake has been recovered

Photo: Luc Rempel

The body of a teen who fell through the ice Saturday on Shuswap Lake has been located in what Mounties are calling a "heartbreaking tragedy."

Emergency crews were called after an 18-year-old man went through the ice between the Raven subdivision and Sandy Point at about 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Shuswap Search and Rescue, the Salmon Arm Fire Department and BC Emergency Health services personnel all responded to the call and immediately commenced a search for the young man.

The RCMP’s underwater recovery team was also called in to assist with the search.

On Tuesday morning, police confirmed the teen's body had been found.

“This is a heartbreaking tragedy that has deeply affected the family, first responders, and the community,” said Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Simon Scott.

“Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the young man during this incredibly difficult time.”

Scott said the incident serves as a reminder to stay off potentially thin ice.

“Our officers and search and rescue partners have witnessed the dangers firsthand, and we cannot stress enough the importance of avoiding frozen bodies of water,” he said.

“We urge everyone to take extreme caution and prioritize safety to prevent another tragedy.”

The identity of the teen has not been made public.