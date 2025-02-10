Salmon Arm mayor addresses 'tragedy in our community' as search continues for missing 18-year-old

Photo: Luc Rempel

Photo: Luc Rempel A search is ongoing for an 18-year-old who fell through the ice on Shuswap Lake.

The mayor of Salmon Arm says the city will do all it can to support the family of 18-year-old who fell through the ice at Shuswap Lake Saturday and remains missing.

Alan Harrison opened the Feb. 10 Salmon Arm city council meeting with a statement about the ongoing search for the teen.

"There was a tragedy in our community this weekend, a very difficult one," Harrison said. "We are thinking of his family, we're thinking of his friends, and the people surrounding him.”

The mayor thanked police, search and rescue and fire department personnel who have worked to search for the teen.

“It's unconscionable to me, losing a son in that way,” he said. “We will support in the best way that we can, the families that are involved.”

Harrison said an event like this touches the whole community, adding more information would be shared with the public when it becomes available.

“Hopefully, the recovery mission will be successful in providing the family with just any kind of hope," he said.

Harrison praised Staff Sgt. Simon Scott of the Salmon Arm RCMP for his prompt communication with the city.

On Saturday following the incident, Mounties urged the public to stay off the local lakes due to unsafe ice conditions.