Search continues after 18-year-old man fell through ice on Shuswap Lake

Photo: Luc Rempel The search continues for an 18-year-old who fell through the ice at Shuswap Lake on Saturday.

Police say a search is ongoing for an 18-year-old man who fell through the ice on Shuswap Lake two days ago.

At about 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, an 18-year-old man walking on the lake fell through the ice somewhere between the Raven subdivision and Sandy Point.

Emergency services personnel, including Salmon Arm Search and Rescue and the Salmon Arm Fire Department responded to the incident, but the man has still not been found.

The incident spurred the commander of the Salmon Arm RCMP detachment to issue a warning to Shuswap residents urging them to stay off the ice on all local lakes.

RCMP Cpl. James Grandy, media relations officer for the southeast district, confirmed Mounties' Underwater Recovery Team is on site assisting with the search.

Grandy said there is not a lot of new information to share.

“They're continuing their search of the lake,” he said.

“They're still there trying to locate him and do what they can at this point.”

The identity of the missing man has not been released.