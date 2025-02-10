Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society seeking volunteers to help seniors learn technology skills

Photo: Pexels.com

The Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society is looking for tech-savvy volunteers who can help seniors build confidence with their technology skills.

Tutors with the Shuswap Cyber Seniors Program work one-on-one with local seniors a few hours a week to help them learn essential skills like browsing the internet, organizing files, sending emails and internet safety.

No technical certificates are required, just a friendly and patient attitude.

Tutoring sessions will begin soon at local libraries across the Shuswap, with flexible one-hour volunteer slots available.

Sessions will run on Tuesdays at the Salmon Arm Library, March 4 to April 8, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Blind Bay library will also run sessions on Wednesdays, Feb. 26 to April 2, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

In Sicamous, sessions will run on Tuesdays from Feb. 25 to April 1 from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dates and times for sessions at Enderby and Scotch Creek libraries are yet to be determined.

Returning tutors or those interested in becoming a tutor can learn more about the program at a Tutor Meet and Greet session on Tuesday, Feb. 24, at 1 p.m. at the Salmon Arm Library.

Attendees will get the chance to meet fellow volunteers, ask questions and get a better understanding of how the program works.

For more information or to sign up, contact Kell Stephenson at 250-463-4555 or by emailing [email protected].