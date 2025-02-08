Salmon Arm RCMP warn public about thin ice following incident on Shuswap Lake

Photo: Facebook

Salmon Arm RCMP are urging the public to stay off local lakes due to unsafe ice conditions after an 18-year-old man fell through the ice on Shuswap Lake.

The incident took place February 8, just after 2 p.m., in the area between the Raven subdivision and Sandy Point in Salmon Arm.

Salmon Arm Search and Rescue, along with the Salmon Arm Fire Department and BC Emergency Health Services, responded to the scene as efforts to locate the man continue.

“At this time, we are asking the public to stay off local lakes, as conditions remain unsafe despite the cold temperatures,” said Staff Sergeant Simon Scott, Detachment Commander for the Salmon Arm RCMP.

“We urge everyone to take extra precautions when near icy bodies of water.”

The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team has been called to assist with the investigation, which is ongoing.

No further details are available at this time.