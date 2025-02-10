Salmon Arm man recognized by police behind the wheel while on driving prohibition

Photo: KTW file photo

A man known to police was caught behind the wheel despite having an active driving prohibition, according to Salmon Arm RCMP.

On Jan. 9 at about 2 p.m., an officer saw a man known to be prohibited from driving behind the wheel of a grey Toyota Corolla on 11 Avenue NE.

“A traffic stop was initiated and the driver admitted he was prohibited from driving,” said Salmon Arm RCMP Const. Andrew Hodges.

After the officer confirmed the prohibition, the Toyota was impounded for a mandatory seven days.

The prohibited driver was served with a future court date for driving while under a prohibition.