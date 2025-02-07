Salmon Arm society requests help to remove old tower on Foreshore Trail

Photo: Google Guide

The Salmon Arm Bay Nature Enhancement Society is requesting help from the city to remove an old tower located on the Foreshore Trail.

A letter from Janet Aitken, president of SABNES, is on the agenda of the next Salmon Arm city council meeting set for Monday, Feb. 10.

In the letter, Aitken requests the city’s help to remove the dilapidated old tower citing safety concerns, as well as the aesthetic impact of the structure.

“The old tower poses a potential safety hazard, especially if someone attempts to climb it,” wrote Aitken. “Given its dilapidated condition, this could result in injury and liability issues.”

She also stated the structure detracts from the “serenity of the foreshore area.”

In her letter, Aitken proposes having the city remove the tower during scheduled sewer main upgrades along the Foreshore Trail that will take place in February or early March, saying the necessary machinery would already be on site.

Aitken also pledged $3,000 towards helping pay for the tower's removal.

“We appreciate your attention to this matter and look forward to your support in facilitating the removal of the old tower,” she said.

Mayor and council will discuss the request at the Feb. 10 Salmon Arm city council meeting.