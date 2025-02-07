The Salmon Arm Salvation Army thanks residents for $235K in holiday donations

Photo: Salmon Arm Salvation Army Instagram Christmas kettle volunteers

The Salvation Army is thanking Salmon Arm residents for giving generously during holiday fundraising campaigns, helping everyone in the community to have a Merry Christmas.

In a news release, the Salmon Arm Salvation Army said it exceeded its $200,000 target for the 2024 Ringing In Hope Christmas Campaign, bringing in a total of $235,000 to help those in need.

"This achievement is a testament to the generosity and heart of our community," said Kelly Kedrosky, community and volunteer engagement coordinator.

"Every donation — whether through Christmas kettles, online gifts, in-person contributions, the Turkey Drive with Bounce Radio, or mail-in support — has made a meaningful impact."

Christmas kettles at the entrance of businesses around Salmon Arm raised a total of $98,975, which was a 58 per cent increase from the previous year.

Money raised over the holidays will provide support for Salvation Army’s Pathway of Hope and Food Market programs.

These programs help give families and individuals in the community access to food and help with overcoming barriers to long-term stability.

The Salvation Army’s grocery support market saw a 30 per cent increase in usage in 2024, with more individuals and families than ever before looking for food assistance.

Last year they distributed more than 104,000 pounds of food, which was nearly 30,000 more than the 77,000 pounds distributed in 2023.

More than 300 children had presents under their tree thanks to the Toy Shop program, and 571 households signed up for Salvation Army’s Christmas Gift Card Program to help keep families going during the holidays.

The Pathway of Hope program has already enrolled eight participants who are looking to establish financial independence and stability.

"Our goal is not just to provide food but to empower individuals and families to break the cycle of poverty through sustainable support," said Joel Torrens, Salvation Army captain. "Thanks to the generosity of our donors, volunteers and community partners we can continue offering both immediate relief and long-term transformation."

The Salvation Army said it is are expecting to be even busier in 2025 with food prices expected to rise by 3 to 5 per cent. The organization is already planning to meet a greater demand for grocery support and community services from residents in Salmon Arm.