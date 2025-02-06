254034
Salmon Arm  

Woman calls Salmon Arm police saying her brother threatened to 'throw her in the nuthouse'

Cops settle sibling dispute

A dispute between siblings led to the police being called by a woman who said her brother threatened to “throw her in the nuthouse.”

On Jan. 11 at about 4 p.m., Salmon Arm RCMP received a call from a 49-year-old woman who said her 64-year-old brother was threatening to “throw her in the nuthouse” if she did not start contributing to the household.

“The woman explained that she and her brother both own the property they live at, but the brother was convinced the sister wasn’t paying any of the bills,” said Const. Andrew Hodges of the Salmon Arm RCMP.

“The woman reported she was paying her portion.”

It was determined that no criminal offence had been committed in the incident.

According to the RCMP, officers spoke to the brother to ensure the siblings could sort out their issues in a civil manner and avoid future calls to the police.

NEW
