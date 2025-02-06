Sicamous, Enderby firefighters take skills to new heights with special training course

Photo: Sicamous Fire Rescue

Members from Sicamous Fire Rescue and the Enderby Fire Department teamed up to take their skills to new heights with a weekend of intensive rescue training.

In a social media post, Sicamous Fire Rescue said members from both departments successfully completed a High Angle Rope Rescue Operations course last weekend.

“We'd like to thank Aecon-Emil Anderson Construction General Partnership for sponsoring this training as part of their commitment to safety and partnership during the Bruhn Bridge Project,” the post said.

“Congratulations to all the participants on earning their Rope Rescue Operations Level certification!”

The three-day program was conducted by instructors from Dynamic Rescue Systems, a rescue training company based out of Surrey.