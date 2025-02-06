Salmon Arm businesses warned to be on lookout for credit card fraud attempts

Photo: Castanet File Photo

A failed attempt to use stolen credit cards at a Salmon Arm business has prompted police to remind merchants to keep vigilant to prevent fraud.

According to Mounties, a worker at a business on Ross Street called police with an attempted fraud report at about 9 a.m. on Jan. 10.

The worker told investigators two men entered the store and selected several items for purchase.

“The men then told the cashier that their boss would call with a credit card number to charge for the items,” Salmon Arm RCMP Const. Andrew Hodges said in a news release.

“The men provided a credit card number which was declined by the machine, and the men departed without the items.”

Salmon Arm RCMP are warning local businesses to be aware of the tactic. Businesses are encouraged to always follow proper policy and procedures for accepting credit card payments to avoid fraud.