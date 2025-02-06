Chase councillor wants more provincial funding for wildfire prevention in at-risk communities

Photo: Village of Chase

Chase Coun. Dan Stevens wants to see an increased financial commitment from the provincial government to help the most at-risk communities undertake crucial wildfire prevention work.

At the Jan. 28 Village of Chase council meeting, Stevens introduced his proposed resolution for the upcoming Southern Interior Local Government Association (SILGA) annual general meeting.

“I would like to put forward to SILGA that the provincial government increase financial commitments for wildfire prevention and wildland urban interface risk classes one to three,” he said.

He said he thinks it is important to tie this resolution to risk classes because those communities have the greatest chance of experiencing a wildfire disaster.

“I would like them to meet this request by providing funding to harden community infrastructure against wildfire threats, support the drafting and implementation of policies and bylaws that enhance wildfire resilience, as well as offering resources and incentives to assist homeowners in improving the wildfire resilience of their properties,” he said.

Stevens said one of the cheapest and most effective ways for a community to mitigate their wildfire risk is to undertake home hardening and fire resilient landscaping work.

“New homes built to satisfy the national wildland urban interface guide recommendations are saving over 30 to one, and retrofitting saves 14 to one,” he said.

“It's focusing on preparing people for wildfires, because if California is any sign of things to come, we can expect pushback from insurance companies — and I just want to make sure that our residents are prepared for that.”

The motion to present Stevens' resolution at the upcoming SILGA annual general meeting was passed unanimously.

SILGA is scheduled to hold its annual general meeting in Merritt from April 29 to May 2.