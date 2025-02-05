Blues band Blue Moon Marquee return to Salmon Arm with a show at the Song Sparrow Hall

Photo: Salmon Arm Folk Music Society

Salmon Arm blues fans can rejoice as Canadian band Blue Moon Marquee will be returning to the Shuswap for a performance at the Song Sparrow Hall in April.

The Salmon Arm Folk Music Society is bringing Blue Moon Marquee back to Salmon Arm after a popular performance at the 2024 Roots and Blues Festival on the CBC Blues stage.

The Juno award winning duo of Blue Moon Marquee consists of vocalist, upright bass player and drummer Jasmine Ohlhauser and guitarist Al Cardinal.

For this tour in support of new album Scream, Holler and Howl, the duo will be joined on stage by pianist Darcy Philips and saxophone player Alison Young.

This latest album from Blue Moon Marquee won four awards at the Maple Blues Awards including album of the year and songwriter of the year, as well as two more awards at the Summer Solstice Indigenous Music Awards.

Blue Moon Marquee will play at the Song Sparrow Hall on Thursday, April 3. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30.

Tickets will go on sale through the Salmon Arm Folk Music Society website on Monday, Feb. 10.

Tickets will cost $29.50 for youth, seniors and members of the Salmon Arm Folk Music society, and $34.50 for adults.