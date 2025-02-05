Driver caught going more than 50km/h over the limit on Highway 1 in Salmon Arm

Photo: Castanet File Photo

A 23-year-old man was caught going more than 50 kilometres per hour over the speed limit on the Trans-Canada Highway last month.

On Jan. 10, at about 2 p.m., Salmon Arm RCMP on patrol in the 3000-block of the Trans-Canada Highway spotted a blue Ford F150 travelling west at a high rate of speed.

“Police radar confirmed the truck to be travelling at 143 kilometres per hour in a posted 90 kilometre per hour zone,” said Const. Andrew Hodges of the Salmon Arm RCMP. “The officer safely pulled over, turned around and engaged in a traffic stop with the vehicle.”

The driver had his truck impounded for a mandatory seven days and was issued a $368 ticket for excessive speed.

The matter was further referred to RoadSafetyBC.