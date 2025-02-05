Salmon Arm man facing several charges after alleged ice cream theft, assault

Photo: Castanet

A 39-year-old Salmon Arm man was arrested for assault, uttering threats and shoplifting following an ice cream theft incident that was caught on camera, police say.

On the morning of Jan. 10, an employee of a store in the 100-block of the Trans-Canada Highway called Salmon Arm RCMP to report a man shoplifting. The worker told Mounties she recognized the man from previous shoplifting attempts.

“The man went right to the ice cream display and began gathering multiple ice cream products,” said Salmon Arm RCMP Const. Andrew Hodges.

When the employee told the man to put the items back, he allegedly pushed her out of the way and hit her on the head with an ice cream product.

Police were able view surveillance footage of the incident and identify the suspect.

Tyler Chamberlain is facing one count each of assault, uttering threats and theft under $5,000. He was arrested on Jan. 15 and detained after a bail hearing.

Chamberlain is also facing charges of mischief under $5,000, theft under $5,000 and wearing a disguise to commit an offence in relation to a separate Salmon Arm incident on Jan. 12.

He is due back in court on Feb. 18.