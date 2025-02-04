Salmon Arm's foreshore trail boardwalk and viewing platform replacement plans announced

Photo: Salmon Arm Bay Nature Enhancement Society

“Birds of a feather build together” is the message from the Salmon Arm Bay Nature Enhancement Society after members unveiled plans for the new Eric Christmas memorial boardwalk and viewing platform.

SABNES released a statement Tuesday announcing plans for the new boardwalk after the previous boardwalk and viewing platform was removed last September.

After 30 years of use, the wood makeup of the structure had deteriorated. As a result, the society had it removed with the help of the Trevor Harrison construction crew.

City of Salmon Arm staff helped with disposal of the old lumber.

The society asked local architect Marc Lamerton to design the new boardwalk and viewing platform with a focus on sustainability and longevity.

The new design will feature seating for nature enthusiasts and local school groups to encourage outdoor learning for residents of all ages.

“This community project is more than just a structure — it’s an opportunity to preserve access to one of the few remaining North American urban wetlands where 282 bird species thrive, including the remarkable courtship displays of the Western Grebes,” reads the statement from SABNES.

New screw piles for the boardwalk are set to be installed in mid-February with the larger deck structure waiting to be installed post-nesting season.

Shuswap Trail Alliance will be working on the installation in late August or early September.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be collaborating with Shuswap Community Foundation, SASCU, and the Shuswap Trail Alliance as we rebuild the boardwalk in memory of Eric Christmas — a visionary Salmon Arm resident who championed the value of our foreshore,” said Janet Aitken, SABNES president.

The statement also gave special recognition to the Shuswap Rotary Club for a $10,000 donation towards the new viewing platform.

The Shuswap Community Foundation provided a further $20,000 in grant funding to help finance the replacement of the boardwalk.

The statement also said donations during the month of February will be matched by a local fund effectively doubling the effectiveness of any donations received.

To learn more or to make a donation, visit the SABNES website.