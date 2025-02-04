Salmon Arm man spends night in drunk tank after taking off into snow in only pyjamas, slippers

Photo: Glacier Media

An intoxicated man who took off into a snowy Salmon Arm night wearing only pyjamas and slippers ended up spending the night in the drunk tank, police say.

At about 1 a.m. on Jan. 19, Salmon Arm RCMP received a call from a woman who was concerned for the safety of her husband after he ran out of the house in his pyjamas while severely drunk.

RCMP said that while speaking with the wife they heard the sound of slippers running down the road and saw a dark figure duck into a multi-unit complex.

“Police made a foot patrol down the road and could see the 27-year-old man attempting to hide behind a narrow tree,” said Const. Andrew Hodges of the Salmon Arm RCMP.

The man reportedly smelled of alcohol, could not walk without staggering and admitted to police he “drank a lot of vodka.”

Officers attempted to convince the man to return home but he refused.

“Unable and unwilling to slip away from his bad decisions, the man was arrested for being intoxicated in a public place,” Hodges said.

“He found himself a new place to sleep for the night, in cells to safely sober up.”

The man was further issued a $115 violation ticket for public intoxication.