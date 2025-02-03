Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce urges residents to shop local with U.S. tariffs on the horizon

Photo: City of Salmon Arm

Amid growing concern over tariffs between Canada and the United States, the Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce has released a statement urging residents to support local businesses.

“Now more than ever, it’s vital to invest in our local and national economy by choosing Canadian-made products and supporting businesses right here in Salmon Arm and across the country,” said Christine Jontz- Barbour, Executive Director of the Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce.

"Tariffs can create challenges, but by strengthening interprovincial trade and working together as Canadians, we can keep our economy strong and competitive.”

In its statement, the chamber encouraged supporting Canadian materials, products and services in order to avoid international trade barriers and support job creation and innovation.

“The chamber urges residents and business owners to be mindful of where their products come from and to consider the broader impact of supporting homegrown businesses,” reads the statement. “Through interprovincial cooperation and local investment, we can build a stronger, more resilient economy together.”

Earlier on Monday, it was announced the U.S. would delay implementing tariffs on Mexico for another month, but tariffs against Canada and China are still slated to go into effect on Tuesday.