Salmon Arm  

Salmon Arm RCMP seeking witnesses regarding accident involving pedestrian

RCMP seek witnesses

Salmon Arm RCMP are looking to speak to any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of a collision involving a pedestrian on Friday.

On Jan. 31, 2025, RCMP were notified of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle on Lakeshore Dr NW and 3rd St. NW in Salmon Arm. The pedestrian sustained non life-threatening injuries and the suspected vehicle was described as a white four-door sedan.

Police are asking for dashcam footage from drivers who were in the area between 4:45 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 31, 2025.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Salmon Arm RCMP and reference RCMP file 2025-526.

