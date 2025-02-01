Salmon Arm city council turn down memorial bench request

Photo: Luc Rempel

Salmon Arm city council found it hard to reach a decision about a request for a memorial bench for the late Salmon Arm firefighter Jim Nickles.

“How are we going to say yes to Mr. Nickles and no to the next one?” Mayor Alan Harrison said. “That would be difficult.”

At the Jan. 27 Salmon Arm city council meeting, mayor and council received a letter from Michelle Horne requesting the installation of a new bench or a memorial plaque placed on an existing bench near the Salmon Arm Wharf in memory of Nickles, her uncle.

Nickels was a well known Salmon Arm community member who served as assistant chief fire prevention officer of the fire department for 14 years.

After his retirement, Nickles and his wife ran Shuswap Total Fitness for many years before he died unexpectedly in November.

In the letter, Horne offered to pay any costs associated with installation.

Coun. Tim Lavery asked about the city’s existing policy for memorial bench requests.

Robert Niewenhuizen, director of engineering and public works, said since the development of the McGuire Lake Memorial walkway, the majority of requests have been forwarded to the Shuswap Community Foundation for the installation of a memorial brick.

“The reason for this is when benches are installed, or memorial plaques are installed on benches, they become part of the city's assets and we struggle with the continued maintenance of those,” he said.

“That becomes an operational maintenance, and we deal with vandalism and other sorts of things that happen, graffiti, et cetera.”

He said the particular bench pointed out by Horne in her letter does not have a plaque, and there are no records of it previously having a plaque, so it could be open to have a memorial plaque installed.

“But again, it becomes a maintenance issue for staff, for essentially forever,” he said.

Lavery suggested that council should take some time to consider the issue.

“I'm in a stage right now that I would consider this, about the unnamed one that the director is referring to,” he said. “I personally don't think we should make a decision here right now. I'd like us to, I'd like to think about it more.”

He said he was considering a motion to defer the decision for more consideration, but held off making the motion in case other councillors wanted to discuss the matter further.

“I'm a bleeding heart every time one of these things comes up,” said Coun. Sylvia Lindgren.

“I'd have thousands of benches all over and obviously that wouldn't work, so I like to defer to people that are a little bit more practical than I am.”

She said she's seen about a dozen or more similar requests come forward over a few years.

“I don't know how council could possibly decide who are the important people that get to have a plaque,” she said. “It just seems like it's an impossible decision.”

Harrison said while Nickles was well loved by the community, it still didn’t make sense to have council make these decisions.

“How do we decide if his plaque should go there and not someone else's?” Harrison said.

“I think we need to be consistent. My parents have a brick on the walkway at McGuire Lake, and it seems like such a peaceful and perfect spot.”

In the end, no motion was made about the letter. Instead, council agreed to have city staff respond to the letter by explaining the conversation that took place during the council meeting.