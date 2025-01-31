253533
Salmon Arm  

City of Salmon Arm plans more pile burning in Little Mountain Park

Salmon Arm residents are being warned not to be alarmed if they see smoke in the Little Mountain Park area.

An ongoing fuel-management project is underway in Little Mountain Park that includes scheduled pile burning as prescribed the by the city's FireSmart contractor.

In a social media post, the City of Salmon Arm warned residents smoke may be visible and assured them that personnel will carefully monitor the fires.

The project is part of ongoing wildfire reduction efforts the city is undertaking to help remove hazardous fuel accumulations in city parks.

