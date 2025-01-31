3 injured in rollover crash on Highway 97A near Mara Provincial Park

Photo: RCMP

UPDATE: 8:10 p.m.

Sicamous RCMP said three people were injured in the two-vehicle collision that closed Hwy 97A Friday afternoon near Mara Provincial Park.

According to police, a northbound Nissan SUV had begun to skid while attempting to navigate a curve in the road.

An off-duty officer was driving down the highway at the time, witnessing the crash.

"The SUV crossed the double solid line into the path of a southbound Mitsubishi SUV. The impact of the collision pushed the Mitsubishi off the highway and down the steep embankment where it came to rest on its roof. The off-duty RCMP officer had been travelling southbound behind the Mitsubishi SUV," the press release reads.

"The highway was wet with slushy conditions at the time of the collision. A significant amount of snow had fallen throughout the day however highway crews had been out maintaining the roadways."

Alongside police, BC Ambulance, Enderby Fire Rescue, and members of the Swansea Point Fire Department arrived at the scene to provide aid to the injured motorists.

Three adults were transported to a hospital in Vernon with non-life-threatening injuries, according to RCMP. There was one dog who had been travelling with the two occupants of the Mitsubishi, which did not receive injuries in the collision.

"Hwy 97A was closed to traffic for approximately one hour while crews worked to clear the vehicles from the roadway," RCMP added.

"Traffic was opened to alternating traffic while the SUV from the ditch was removed. Hwy 1 was open for the day with no work being completed on Hwy 1 at the Bruhn Bridge approach."

Photo: RCMP

ORIGINAL: 2:25 p.m.

A vehicle incident on Highway 97A south of Sicamous has reduced the thoroughfare to single lane alternating traffic.

The collision took place in the Mara Provincial Park area between Hutchison Road and Davidson Road, about 10 kilometres south of Sicamous.

An ambulance is reportedly on scene.

Drivers in the area can expect delays and should watch for traffic control personnel.