City of Salmon Arm reach three year deal with CUPE, including wage increase

Photo: Luc Rempel

The City of Salmon Arm and CUPE Local 1908 have reached an agreement on a new three year deal after a swift two and half day bargaining process.

In a statement released Friday, the city announced a new collective agreement has been ratified with members of CUPE Local 1908 to cover the period from Jan. 1, 2025 to Dec. 31, 2027.

Local 1908 membership includes public service workers from the City of Salmon Arm, City of Enderby, District of Sicamous and Columbia Shuswap Regional District.

CUPE members will enjoy a 4 per cent wage increase in 2025, 3.5 per cent in 2026 and 3 per cent in 2027 along with a 4 per cent market adjustment set to take effect in March 2025.

“This three-year agreement is possible because of the strong relationship between the City of Salmon Arm and CUPE Local 1908,” said Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison.

“It recognizes the current economic climate, offering financial stability for our valued staff as well as supporting the city’s continued professional service to the community.”

Erin Trueman, president of CUPE Local 1908, praised the city for their progressive approach and a respectful round of bargaining.

“CUPE Local 1908 is committed to achieving collective agreements that meet the needs of our members who proudly provide the critical services that residents and visitors rely on,” she said.

Negotiations on the city’s side were led by Holly Finkman, senior manager of human resources and communications.