Shuswap Tourism, Shuswap Film Commission to immediately pause services as budget problems grow

Photo: Luc Rempel

The future of two marketing organizations associated with the Columbia Shuswap Regional District could be in jeopardy as tighter local government budgets has municipalities pulling funding from services considered non-essential.

The CSRD announced an immediate pause in services for Shuswap Tourism and the Shuswap Film Commission on Friday morning.

In a statement on its website, the CSRD said funding partners are considering new options for the future.

“After much consideration, a majority of participants in the services, which includes the District of Sicamous, Electoral Areas C, D, E, F and G, voted in favour of re-evaluating the service following the withdrawal of a key funding partner,” the statement said.

The City of Salmon Arm announced it would be pulling out of Shuswap Tourism last year. This took effect at the start of this year.

The city's decision to leave the marketing organization was sparked by the CSRD board approving a 20 percent budget increase for Shuswap Tourism in 2024, a decision Mayor Alan Harrison called “way too much at a time like this."

Salmon Arm was the largest funding partner in the service, and the statement from the district said the municipality's decision to leave had a “significant impact” on its annual budget.

Shuswap Tourism is an award-winning marketing organization that works to support local tourism businesses and attract visitors to the region.

The Columbia Shuswap Film Commission participants also recently voted in favour of considering other options for the service. Partners in the film commission include Salmon Arm, Revelstoke, Sicamous and electoral areas B, C, D, E, F and G.

The Shuswap Film Commission works in collaboration with Creative BC to promote the region as a filming destination for the domestic and international film production industry.

A committee is set to meet in the next few months to review options for these organizations to move forward and consider new ways to deliver services.