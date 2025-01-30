Shuswap Theatre Society to bring small town Nova Scotia to the Shuswap with Norm Foster's Halfway There

Photo: Shuswap Theatre

Shuswap Theatre Society’s latest production will bring audiences to a small town in Nova Scotia located exactly at the halfway point between the equator and the North Pole.

This February and March, enjoy a new production of Norm Foster’s Halfway There, directed by Frank Manning.

In this funny and heartwarming play, Dr. Sean Merrit comes to the small town of Stewiacke, hoping to find a fresh start after being dumped by his fiancée.

He will soon meet four local women with colourful life stories.

The audience can expect laughter, tears and a heaping dose of Maritime wit and wisdom.

Performances of Halfway There will run Friday to Sunday from Feb. 21 to March 9. A special pay-what-you-can performance will be held on Thursday, March 6.

Sunday shows are matinees starting at 1:30 p.m., and all other performances will start at 7:30 p.m.

To buy tickets or to learn more about this and other upcoming theatre events, visit the Shuswap Theatre Company website.