Salmon Arm police detachment sees increase in child porn investigations amid busy end to 2024

Salmon Arm’s new top cop says the local RCMP detachment's general investigations division had a busy fourth quarter, noting a rise in child pornography investigations.

At the Jan. 27 Salmon Arm city council meeting, the new commander of the Salmon Arm RCMP, Staff Sgt. Simon Scott, presented a report on the last few months of 2024.

“We have an increase in child pornography investigations, which has been keeping our general investigation section busy,” Scott said. “We were able to make one arrest in one of these files, with charges being forwarded to Crown counsel.”

He said the other files remain under investigation.

“I do foresee further charges and arrests coming from those files,” he said.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, the Salmon Arm detachment responded to 1,654 calls for service, 70 fewer calls than the fourth quarter of 2023.

“In analyzing those statistics, assaults, auto theft, break and enters, drug investigations, motor vehicle collisions and impaired driving trended downwards this quarter over the 2023 statistics,” Scott said

Despite an overall downward trend in police incidents, Scott said the number of reported sexual offences, theft from motor vehicles and fatal motor vehicle investigations had increased.

He also noted a slight increase in mental health related calls compared to 2023. Calls involving drugs and alcohol decreased substantially, from 307 calls in 2023 to 217 calls over that same period in 2024.

Prolific offenders arrested

Scott was keen to highlight what he saw as important arrests from his detachment.

“Our members identified a couple of individuals in town, prolific property criminals, who are committing a great deal of the theft from local businesses,” he said.

“Our members were able to locate and arrest one of the males, and recommend charges for break and enter times two, theft under $5,000 times four, flight from police, dangerous driving and obstruction of justice.’’

He noted a second male was also arrested, and is facing a variety of charges including nine counts of theft under $5,000.

Both men are currently in custody.

New hires, equipment upgrades

Scott said the detachment is running at a 73 per cent capacity, with 19 officers in the detachment. He said he was able to secure four constables from other communities who will be working in Salmon Arm by the summer.

Scott’s previous position as operations division non-commissioned officer is also currently vacant.

The detachment has also received new equipment. Scott said the weapon "delivers a non-lethal round at a subject" at up to 100 metres.

“The 40 millimetre extended range impact weapon allows police officers to maintain a safe distance from subjects that they're arresting, provides our police officers an opportunity to safely debilitate the subject, and is less likely to cause lethal trauma depending on the impact point in the body," Scott said.

He noted 14 members of the detachment recently completed training with the device.

Grateful for new appointment

Scott said he was thankful for the recent appointment to his new position.

“It is both an honour and a privilege to stand before you as a newly appointed Staff Sergeant of the Salmon Arm detachment,” he said. “I want to express my deep gratitude for the trust and confidence placed in me as I take on this leadership role.”

Scott said Salmon Arm holds a special place in his heart despite only living in the city for two years.

“I've had the privilege of not only serving here, but also becoming an active member of the community. Whether that’s through coaching baseball, connecting with local families or participating in community events, I witnessed firsthand the strengths, resilience and the unity that makes Salmon Arm truly exceptional,” he said.

Council members congratulated Scott on his new position, thanked him and the detachment for their hard work and said they were excited to work together in the future.