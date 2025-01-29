Local modern jazz group The Jazz Implication to play at Nexus at First Community

Photo: Salmon Arm Jazz Club

Salmon Arm-based contemporary jazz group The Jazz Implication will bring a genre-bending mix of jazz fusion for a performance at the Nexus at First Community on Thursday, Feb. 13.

The band is comprised of a group of musicians led by Liam Nadurak on trumpet, Dan Smith and Jordan Dick playing electric guitar, Darrin Herting on the bass and Will Friesen on drums.

The ensemble brings a fresh take on jazz fusion, blending influences like hip hop, afro beats and modern jazz.

Thanks to donations from Salmon Arm Jazz Club members, the group recorded some original compositions at a professional studio in Kamloops.

Those sessions included Jake McIntyre-Paul on bass and Alexander Ward on piano. The tracks have been mastered and are now available on all music streaming platforms as The Jazz Implication Vol. 1.

The group is currently working on a second volume and hopes to continue with a third as their sound continues to evolve.

Nadurak said the group’s name came about after drummer Will Friesen saw an article about the Utah Jazz basketball team.

“The headline was about a player implying that he might get traded or something,” Nadurak explained. “We all thought it sounded kind of hip. It was around the time we wanted to move away from The Liam Nadurak Quartet name, as it wasn’t just my group anymore.”

Catch a live performance from The Jazz Implication on Thursday, Feb. 13 at the Nexus at First Community on Okanagan Avenue in Salmon Arm.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Admission is by donation with coffee, tea and treats available at the intermission.

To learn more about this show and other upcoming jazz events, visit the Salmon Arm Jazz Club website.