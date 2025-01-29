Shuswap Trail Alliance aims to kick off the year with successful fundraiser

Photo: Shuswap Trail Alliance People enjoying the music at the 2024 Spring Celebration

The Shuswap Trail Alliance is hoping to start the year with another successful fundraiser as it celebrates two decades of building and maintaining trails in the region.

This annual fundraiser lays the foundation for Shuswap Trail Alliance to continue its work expanding trail networks and maintaining existing trails for the rest of the year.

An online 50/50 raffle has already launched, and a virtual silent auction is set to begin on Feb. 7.

Tickets cost $5 each, or $40 for three, and are available to buy until the fundraiser ends on Feb. 16.

The online silent auction portion of the fundraiser will run from Feb. 7 to 16. The STA said it hopes residents will enjoy supporting local trail building and local businesses.

Last year’s auction raised more than $45,000 to support trail building efforts, and the organization hopes to raise even more this year.

Jen Bellhouse, executive director for the alliance, said Feb. 7 is also the date that ticket sales will launch for the STA's Spring Celebration, an event which will be held at the South Canoe Trailhead on June 7 — BC Trails Day.

“The June event was such a success last year that the planning committee is looking forward to making it bigger and better this year with two bands and expanded capacity," Bellhouse said.

This year also marks a big milestone for the organization that maintains more than 250 kilometres of trails across the Shuswap. The trail alliance will celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2025.

“We look forward to celebrating with you at this family friendly event,” Bellhouse said.

She said Shuswap trails are a success due in part to municipal and regional partners, trail volunteers, stewards, and users.

“The collaboration between governments, organizations and multiple user groups is something to commemorate, and the Shuswap Trail Alliance would like the opportunity to celebrate the trails with the people who make them possible,” she said.

The first 300 Spring Celebration tickets will sell at an early bird rate of $30. Those aged 18 and under can attend the event for free.

For more information about the 2025 Shuswap Trails Fundraiser or the Spring Celebration, visit the Shuswap Trail Alliance website.