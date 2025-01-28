Sicamous RCMP ask for public assistance identifying two men linked to stolen Ford F-150

Photo: Sicamous RCMP

Sicamous Mounties are asking the public for help identifying two suspects believed to be in possession of a stolen truck that's been involved in multiple thefts.

The distinct Ford F-150 was stolen on Monday.

Police said they received several reports of thefts from unlocked vehicles on Shuswap Avenue and Hemlock Crescent after two men were seen exiting the truck and trying doors of nearby parked cars early Monday morning.

On Tuesday, Mounties have released photos of the men they suspect to be in possession of the vehicle.

“The two suspects were seen on camera driving the recently stolen 2022 Ford F-150, which had been stolen from a residence in Sicamous near 2 Mile during the early morning of Jan. 27,” RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil said in a news release.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes either of the men or has information about the truck's whereabouts to call the Sicamous RCMP detachment at 250-836-2878.