Sicamous Mounties help get unruly Alberta passenger off Rider Express bus

A 59-year-old Alberta man was removed from a Rider Express bus by Sicamous RCMP officers after the bus driver had enough of his alleged unruly behaviour.

Sicamous Mounties said they were called to assist a Rider Express bus driver on Jan 20 at 2 p.m. due to an unruly passenger that refused to leave the bus.

“Police located an agitated passenger on board the bus who was disrupting the other passengers onboard,” RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil said in a news release.

The man was originally picked up in Alberta. The bus driver refused to allow him to continue to ride the bus to his eventual destination of Vancouver.

RCMP ensured the passenger got off the bus without further incident.