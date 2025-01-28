Shuswap Trail Alliance to receive nearly $200k in federal grant funding

Photo: Shuswap Trail Alliance

Shuswap hiking and biking trails will see a boost with the Shuswap Trail Alliance set to receive nearly $200,000 in federal grant funding.

The Shuswap Trail Alliance will be receiving $190,731 in grant funding from Pacific Economic Development Canada (PacifiCan) in order to improve hiking and mountain biking trails in the Shuswap.

The federal government announced $2 million in grant funding for organizations in the Southern Interior.

“The southern interior of British Columbia is home to world-class tourism attractions that showcase the stunning natural beauty and rich history and culture of our province,” Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and minister responsible for PacifiCan, said in a news release.

“PacifiCan is proud to support these organizations as they seize growth opportunities and create memorable experiences for both residents and visitors alike. The projects announced today will enhance tourism in rural communities, create good jobs, and strengthen the local economy."

Other organizations that received some of this funding include the Black Jack Ski Club in Rossland, the Columbia Valley Greenways Trail Alliance in Radium Hot Springs and Niche Wine Company in West Kelowna.