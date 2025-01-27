Sicamous RCMP searching for stolen truck allegedly used in multiple thefts

Photo: Sicamous RCMP Picture of the truck that was stolen and used in multiple thefts

Sicamous RCMP are asking the public for help finding a distinctive black Ford F150 that was stolen and allegedly used in several thefts.

Sicamous Mounties received a call about a suspicious vehicle on Hemlock Crescent North just after 3:30 a.m. on Monday.

The caller said they saw two men exit a black Ford F150 and allegedly began checking the doors of vehicles parked along the street.

“Police attended and patrolled the area without locating the vehicle,” RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil said in a news release.

“At 5:30 a.m., the owner of a 2022 black Ford F150 reported his truck had been stolen overnight from the two mile area in Sicamous on Hwy 97A.”

Police soon received reports of thefts from vehicles that had been left unlocked overnight on Shuswap Avenue and Chapman Crescent.

The stolen Ford is described as having a distinctive black canopy, large black wheels, black bumpers, a red and white stripe along the bottom of the doors and a JDR Interiors Ltd. decal on the passenger side window.

Sicamous RCMP are requesting anyone with information about the whereabouts of the truck or the identities of the suspects to call the detachment at 250-836-2878.

They would also like to remind residents to remove all valuables and ensure your vehicles are locked before parking them overnight.