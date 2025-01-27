Celebrate Shuswap Society is bringing three exciting dance parties to Salmon Arm starting this Valentine's Day

Photo: Celebrate Shuswap Society The Megan Abel Band

Celebrate the changing seasons with three exciting dance parties coming to the Song Sparrow Hall this spring.

In 2025, Celebrate Shuswap is bringing energetic and engaging shows to Salmon Arm with incredibly talented musicians spanning a diverse array of genres.

For Valentine’s Day you can get down with everything from outlaw blues-rock to extra funky versions of some old favourites as the Megan Abel Band hits the stage on Feb. 14.

Abel is a captivating vocalist who is backed by a band that features virtuosic guitar playing, fierce bass grooves and incredible drumming.

Then get ready for the Motown Get Down show with Kystle Dos Santos on March 8.

Dos Santos is a Western Canadina Music Award winning soul, jazz and R&B singer based out of Vancouver. With her commanding voice and backed by a five-piece band Dos Santos will keep the dance floor busy with music from The Supremes, Stevie Wonder, Gladys Knight and more.

On April 26, get ready for funky electric boogie blues from rocky mountain singer-songwriter Ethan Askey and his band The Elevators.

Askey has a strong blues foundation and will be playing songs from his debut album Walk When You Wanna Run.

Tickets for all of these shows are available now at the Celebrate Shuswap website.

The Celebrate Shuswap Society aims to foster celebration in the Shuswap by bringing together fun and exciting dance parties featuring incredible live music.

A lifetime membership to the Society costs $25 and gives you a $5 discount on ticket purchases to any concert presented by Celebrate Shuswap.