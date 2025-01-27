242744
253399
Salmon Arm  

Celebrate Shuswap Society is bringing three exciting dance parties to Salmon Arm starting this Valentine's Day

Three exciting spring shows

- | Story: 529941

Celebrate the changing seasons with three exciting dance parties coming to the Song Sparrow Hall this spring.

In 2025, Celebrate Shuswap is bringing energetic and engaging shows to Salmon Arm with incredibly talented musicians spanning a diverse array of genres.

For Valentine’s Day you can get down with everything from outlaw blues-rock to extra funky versions of some old favourites as the Megan Abel Band hits the stage on Feb. 14.

Abel is a captivating vocalist who is backed by a band that features virtuosic guitar playing, fierce bass grooves and incredible drumming.

Then get ready for the Motown Get Down show with Kystle Dos Santos on March 8.

Dos Santos is a Western Canadina Music Award winning soul, jazz and R&B singer based out of Vancouver. With her commanding voice and backed by a five-piece band Dos Santos will keep the dance floor busy with music from The Supremes, Stevie Wonder, Gladys Knight and more.

On April 26, get ready for funky electric boogie blues from rocky mountain singer-songwriter Ethan Askey and his band The Elevators.

Askey has a strong blues foundation and will be playing songs from his debut album Walk When You Wanna Run.

Tickets for all of these shows are available now at the Celebrate Shuswap website.

The Celebrate Shuswap Society aims to foster celebration in the Shuswap by bringing together fun and exciting dance parties featuring incredible live music.

A lifetime membership to the Society costs $25 and gives you a $5 discount on ticket purchases to any concert presented by Celebrate Shuswap.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Salmon Arm News

252252


253367
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
251826
Real Estate
5102829
Unit #316, 2100 Boucherie Road, West Kelowna
$539,888
more details
251037




Send us your News Tips!


252960


Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet

Fluke
Fluke Shuswap BC SPCA >


251577


252215


Shuswap Quick Links City of Salmon Arm
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
253244
252285