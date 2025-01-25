Highway 1 emergency re-opening procedure tested in November, Sicamous Mounties report

Photo: Luc Rempel

Sicamous Mounties reported a successful first test of their ability to re-open the Trans-Canada Highway through the R.W. Bruhn bridge construction area when a traffic incident impacted Highway 97A late last year.

Highway 1 has been experiencing regular closures due to the ongoing bridge replacement project. During closures, Highway 97A is one of two alternate routes for drivers travelling between Salmon Arm and Sicamous.

At the Jan. 21 District of Sicamous council meeting, Sicamous RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil gave a quarterly report to council about the final quarter of 2024.

McNeil said on Nov. 29, a significant head-on collision on Highway 97A near Swansea Point resulted in non-life-threatening injuries, but required the closure of the highway.

“That was our first major collision during the bridge construction,” he explained. “So we had Highway 1 closed at that time, and as a result of that collision we had 97A closed.

“In a situation like that, I make a phone call to the bridge supervisor, let them know that we have an incident on 97A and that they have to start opening Highway 1."

He said the highway can't be reopened immediately because the construction crews have to move rocks and equipment off the roadway. He estimated it would take them about half an hour to re-open Highway 1.

“In that case, I think we got both highways open at about the same time,” he said. “So that was our first test with that.”

Impaired driving increase

McNeil also told council the final quarter of 2024 saw significant increase in impaired drivers.

The Sicamous detachment caught 12 impaired drivers in October, 9 in November and 9 more in December for a total of 30 in the quarter.

“We only had five in the same quarter last year, and nine in 2022,” he said. “One of the things that we were noticing is that we're getting more impaired drivers for cannabis, which we weren't seeing before.”

He noted the penalty for impaired driving is the same whether the driver is impaired by alcohol or cannabis.

In both instances, an impaired driver will have their vehicle impounded for a minimum of 24 hours along with a 3-day driving prohibition, or up to a 30-day impoundment with a 90-day prohibition for repeat offenders.

McNeil said the detachment has had a very busy January so far with an increase in mental health calls.

“It's not uncommon after the Christmas rush,” he said.

He explained Interior Health has nurses based out of Salmon Arm that the RCMP can contact to come and provide assistance on these types of calls.

“We've done that and got some people some of the assistance that they needed, but I've definitely seen a spike in that over other months,” he said.

McNeil noted that Const. Adam Poitras remains off-duty after he suffered a significant head injury in a motorcycle accident last May.

“He's progressing along, and we keep in contact with him,” he said.

He said a new officer, Const. Jason Warby, joined the detachment straight from the RCMP Academy Depot in Regina.

The council thanked McNeil and the Sicamous RCMP detachment for their work in the community.