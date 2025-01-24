GoFundMe for Sicamous family surpasses $13K goal in 24 hours

Photo: Gofundme

Residents of Sicamous have come together to support a local family after the sudden death of a beloved member of the community.

Mike Vomacka died unexpectedly on Wednesday, Jan. 22. An online fundraiser was launched Thursday in order to provide support for his young family.

“Mike Vomacka was known for his infectious laugh and heart of gold, which touched everyone who knew him,” reads the GoFundMe.

“He was a devoted husband to his wife and a loving father to his two young daughters.”

In just over 24 hours the GoFundMe surpassed its $13,000 goal, and was up to $14,260 as of the time of writing.

The funds raised by the GoFundMe will go towards funeral expenses and providing a bit extra financial security for Vomacka's wife and daughters.

Anyone wishing to make a donation to help support his family can still donate on the GoFundMe page.