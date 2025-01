Photo: DriveBC

Motorists on the Trans-Canada Highway are being advised to use extra caution amid slippery conditions stretching from Chase to Revelstoke.

DriveBC has issued a warning urging drivers to watch for slippery sections for a nearly 140-kilometre stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway.

Drivers are encouraged to be extra cautious from Waverly Park Frontage, 15 kilometres east of Chase, to Victoria Road West in Revelstoke.