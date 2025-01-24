BC Highway Patrol officer with damaged door forced to emulate Bo Duke to drive vehicle for repairs

Photo: BC Highway Patrol

A quick-thinking BC Highway Patrol constable took inspiration from the Dukes of Hazzard to successfully drive his damaged police cruiser in for repairs following a crash in Salmon Arm.

On Jan. 16 at around 2:45 p.m., police said, a BC Highway Patrol officer was on patrol when his vehicle was hit by a car driving in reverse at the corner of 30th Street NE and Second Avenue NE.

“Luckily no one was hurt and the novice driver in the civilian vehicle stayed at the scene and was cooperative,” said BC Highway Patrol Cpl. Michael McLaughlin.

The impact damaged the drivers' side door of the police vehicle, rendering it unable to open.

The passenger side was too full of police gear to easily allow access to the driver’s seat, but the officer was not deterred.

“Channeling his inner Bo and Luke Duke, the officer was able to use the driver’s side window to get in and out of the police vehicle and get it back to the office for repairs,” McLaughlin said in the news release.

The collision remains under investigation by a police supervisor who was not involved.