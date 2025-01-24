253207
Salmon Arm  

BC Highway Patrol officer with damaged door forced to emulate Bo Duke to drive vehicle for repairs

Dukes of BC Highway Patrol

- | Story: 529538

A quick-thinking BC Highway Patrol constable took inspiration from the Dukes of Hazzard to successfully drive his damaged police cruiser in for repairs following a crash in Salmon Arm.

On Jan. 16 at around 2:45 p.m., police said, a BC Highway Patrol officer was on patrol when his vehicle was hit by a car driving in reverse at the corner of 30th Street NE and Second Avenue NE.

“Luckily no one was hurt and the novice driver in the civilian vehicle stayed at the scene and was cooperative,” said BC Highway Patrol Cpl. Michael McLaughlin.

The impact damaged the drivers' side door of the police vehicle, rendering it unable to open.

The passenger side was too full of police gear to easily allow access to the driver’s seat, but the officer was not deterred.

“Channeling his inner Bo and Luke Duke, the officer was able to use the driver’s side window to get in and out of the police vehicle and get it back to the office for repairs,” McLaughlin said in the news release.

The collision remains under investigation by a police supervisor who was not involved.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Salmon Arm News

249560


252640
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
251826
Real Estate
5112770
2398 Cobblestone Road
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$879,900
more details
253021




Send us your News Tips!


251839


Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet

Maisy
Maisy Shuswap BC SPCA >


251839


251039


Shuswap Quick Links City of Salmon Arm
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
248041