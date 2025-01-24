Salmon Arm's newest snowplow Snow Chute is ready to work

Photo: City of Salmon Arm Contest winner Addison Rae visiting the new plow

The newly-christened Snow Chute has arrived in Salmon Arm and is ready for snow-clearing duty.

The City of Salmon Arm’s newest snowplow in the fleet was named through a contest the city held on social media.

“Thank you, Addison, for helping the City of Salmon Arm plow forward in style,” reads a social media post from the city.

Contest winner Addison Blair and her family recently visited the snowplow she named in the city's public works yard, where she got to see the special custom decal of her drawing proudly displayed on the new machine.