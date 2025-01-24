254027
251242
Salmon Arm  

Salmon Arm's newest snowplow Snow Chute is ready to work

New name for new plow

- | Story: 529531

The newly-christened Snow Chute has arrived in Salmon Arm and is ready for snow-clearing duty.

The City of Salmon Arm’s newest snowplow in the fleet was named through a contest the city held on social media.

“Thank you, Addison, for helping the City of Salmon Arm plow forward in style,” reads a social media post from the city.

Contest winner Addison Blair and her family recently visited the snowplow she named in the city's public works yard, where she got to see the special custom decal of her drawing proudly displayed on the new machine.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Salmon Arm News

249938


251106
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
251826
Real Estate
5051743
20-1102 Cameron Avenue
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$799,000
more details
249938




Send us your News Tips!


253083


Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet

Maisy
Maisy Shuswap BC SPCA >


252128


254022


Shuswap Quick Links City of Salmon Arm
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
252667