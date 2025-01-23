Salmon Arm RCMP deal with cast of characters after a friends road trip went wrong

Photo: Castanet File Photo

Salmon Arm RCMP dealt with a “comedy of errors” after a road trip went sideways.

On Jan. 2 at about 4:30 a.m., Salmon Arm RCMP received a report from a woman who said her friend’s vehicle was stolen from the 100-block of the Trans-Canada Highway.

In his news release, RCMP spokesperson Const. Andrew Hodges changed the names of the people involved in the incident to names of characters from the television sitcom Friends to protect their anonymity.

“Police attended and met with 37-year-old Phoebe, who explained she had permission to drive her friend Rachel’s Audi Q5 from Mission up to Salmon Arm, with their friend Monica to visit Ross and see how they were doing in Salmon Arm,” Hodges said.

“Phoebe claimed that Ross had kicked her out that night, but wouldn’t elaborate.”

Upon speaking with Ross, police were told he didn’t know Phoebe very well, and told her to leave his apartment after she allegedly stole things from him.

“Police spoke further with Phoebe who then claimed that Monica had stolen the Audi Q5, and did not have permission to drive it,” Hodges said. “Police called the owner of the Audi, Rachel, who was in Mission, and sounded intoxicated over the phone,”

She told police the vehicle was actually registered to another friend, Gunther, who had lent the vehicle to a friend who further lent the vehicle to Monica.

When police looked up the ownership of the vehicle, they found the Audi to be registered to Rachel.

“The whole episode appeared to be a comedy of errors,” Hodges added.

“Police determined that Monica had permission to drive the vehicle, thought Phoebe was doing it wrong, so she left in the Audi Q5 without Phoebe, who was suspected of stealing from Ross.”